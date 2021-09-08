The final regular season team of the week is here! Surprise, surprise, but the form player of the competition is here again, while finals players make up the majority of the side.
1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
Capped off one of the better regular season individual performances in years with another man of the match showing. Scored three tries, including one of the greatest solo efforts in recent seasons by beating ten Cowboys defenders to the try line.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)
Took home an 18-point haul (one try, seven goals) to end the regular season with 304 points scored, earning the mantle of the most points scored in a regular season by an NRL player in the history of the competition.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
3. Adam Keighran (Sydney Roosters)
Took home a 20-point haul against Canberra with a hat-trick of tries and four goals. Had another try disallowed early in the contest.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
4. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)
Scored a try and set up another while also contributing 162 run metres, 13 tackles, a line-break assist and an offload.
Centre
Try Assists
LB Assists
Tries
5. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)
Ended the contest with a three-try-haul and once again churned out some massive yardage with a total of 243 run metres.
Wing
Tries
All Run Metres
Line Breaks
6. Drew Hutchison (Sydney Roosters)
Took control of an undermanned Roosters side against the Raiders in Mackay, laying on three tries, three line break assists and recording five offloads.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Kick Metres
LB Assists
7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)
Was involved in four tries against North Queensland, setting up three and scoring one himself.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Tackle Breaks
8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)
Strong in his 65-minutes on the park in Mackay against Canberra this past weekend. Ran for 224 metres with the ball-in-hand whilst also completing 36 tackles.
Prop
All Run Metres
Hitups
9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)
Set up a try and recorded two line-breaks, running for 170 metres out of dummy-half.
Interchange
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
Line Breaks
10. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)
With their season on the line, Fotuaika stood up when his side needed him the most. Posted 175 run metres, 28 tackles and scored a try.
Prop
All Run Metres
Tries
Hitups
11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)
Scored a double for the Gold Coast during their do or die clash against New Zealand. Strong off the bench.
Interchange
Tries
All Run Metres
Tackles Made
12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)
Proved to be a danger throughout the contest on the edge for the Roosters. Scored a try, broke three tackles and contributed 179 running metres for his side.
Second-Row
Tackles Made
Tries
Tackle Breaks
13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)
Scored two tries, completed 35 tackles and ran for 120 run metres against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit.
Lock
Tries
Tackles Made
All Run Metres
Interchange:
14. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)
15. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)
16. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)
17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)
