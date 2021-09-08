The final regular season team of the week is here! Surprise, surprise, but the form player of the competition is here again, while finals players make up the majority of the side.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Capped off one of the better regular season individual performances in years with another man of the match showing. Scored three tries, including one of the greatest solo efforts in recent seasons by beating ten Cowboys defenders to the try line.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 25 STATS 3

Tries 2

Try Assists 19

Tackle Breaks

2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Took home an 18-point haul (one try, seven goals) to end the regular season with 304 points scored, earning the mantle of the most points scored in a regular season by an NRL player in the history of the competition.

REUBEN GARRICK

Wing Sea Eagles ROUND 25 STATS 1

Tries 201

All Run Metres 4

Tackles Made

3. Adam Keighran (Sydney Roosters)

Took home a 20-point haul against Canberra with a hat-trick of tries and four goals. Had another try disallowed early in the contest.

ADAM KEIGHRAN

Centre Roosters ROUND 25 STATS 3

Tries 2

Line Breaks 107

All Run Metres

4. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos)

Scored a try and set up another while also contributing 162 run metres, 13 tackles, a line-break assist and an offload.

HERBIE FARNWORTH

Centre Broncos ROUND 25 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

LB Assists 1

Tries

5. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Ended the contest with a three-try-haul and once again churned out some massive yardage with a total of 243 run metres.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers ROUND 25 STATS 3

Tries 243

All Run Metres 3

Line Breaks

6. Drew Hutchison (Sydney Roosters)

Took control of an undermanned Roosters side against the Raiders in Mackay, laying on three tries, three line break assists and recording five offloads.

DREW HUTCHISON

Five-Eighth Roosters ROUND 25 STATS 3

Try Assists 383

Kick Metres 3

LB Assists

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Was involved in four tries against North Queensland, setting up three and scoring one himself.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS

Prop Sea Eagles ROUND 25 STATS 167

All Run Metres 1

Tries 5

Tackle Breaks

8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Strong in his 65-minutes on the park in Mackay against Canberra this past weekend. Ran for 224 metres with the ball-in-hand whilst also completing 36 tackles.

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO

Prop Roosters ROUND 25 STATS 224

All Run Metres 14

Hitups

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Set up a try and recorded two line-breaks, running for 170 metres out of dummy-half.

HARRY GRANT

Interchange Storm ROUND 25 STATS 170

All Run Metres 35

Tackles Made 2

Line Breaks

10. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

With their season on the line, Fotuaika stood up when his side needed him the most. Posted 175 run metres, 28 tackles and scored a try.

MOEAKI FOTUAIKA

Prop Titans ROUND 25 STATS 175

All Run Metres 1

Tries 15

Hitups

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

Scored a double for the Gold Coast during their do or die clash against New Zealand. Strong off the bench.

DAVID FIFITA

Interchange Titans ROUND 25 STATS 2

Tries 76

All Run Metres 18

Tackles Made

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Proved to be a danger throughout the contest on the edge for the Roosters. Scored a try, broke three tackles and contributed 179 running metres for his side.

ANGUS CRICHTON

Second-Row Roosters ROUND 25 STATS 27

Tackles Made 1

Tries 3

Tackle Breaks

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Scored two tries, completed 35 tackles and ran for 120 run metres against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC

Lock Sea Eagles ROUND 25 STATS 2

Tries 35

Tackles Made 120

All Run Metres

Interchange:

14. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

15. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm)

16. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)