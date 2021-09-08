The final regular season team of the week is here! Surprise, surprise, but the form player of the competition is here again, while finals players make up the majority of the side.

1. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

Capped off one of the better regular season individual performances in years with another man of the match showing. Scored three tries, including one of the greatest solo efforts in recent seasons by beating ten Cowboys defenders to the try line.

TOM TRBOJEVIC
Fullback
Sea Eagles
ROUND 25 STATS
3
Tries
2
Try Assists
19
Tackle Breaks

2. Reuben Garrick (Manly Sea Eagles)

Took home an 18-point haul (one try, seven goals) to end the regular season with 304 points scored, earning the mantle of the most points scored in a regular season by an NRL player in the history of the competition.

REUBEN GARRICK
Wing
Sea Eagles
ROUND 25 STATS
1
Tries
201
All Run Metres
4
Tackles Made

3. Adam Keighran (Sydney Roosters

Took home a 20-point haul against Canberra with a hat-trick of tries and four goals. Had another try disallowed early in the contest.

ADAM KEIGHRAN
Centre
Roosters
ROUND 25 STATS
3
Tries
2
Line Breaks
107
All Run Metres

4. Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos

Scored a try and set up another while also contributing 162 run metres, 13 tackles, a line-break assist and an offload.

HERBIE FARNWORTH
Centre
Broncos
ROUND 25 STATS
1
Try Assists
1
LB Assists
1
Tries

5. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

Ended the contest with a three-try-haul and once again churned out some massive yardage with a total of 243 run metres.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
ROUND 25 STATS
3
Tries
243
All Run Metres
3
Line Breaks

6. Drew Hutchison (Sydney Roosters)

Took control of an undermanned Roosters side against the Raiders in Mackay, laying on three tries, three line break assists and recording five offloads.

DREW HUTCHISON
Five-Eighth
Roosters
ROUND 25 STATS
3
Try Assists
383
Kick Metres
3
LB Assists

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Was involved in four tries against North Queensland, setting up three and scoring one himself.

DALY CHERRY-EVANS
Prop
Sea Eagles
ROUND 25 STATS
167
All Run Metres
1
Tries
5
Tackle Breaks

8. Siosiua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters

Strong in his 65-minutes on the park in Mackay against Canberra this past weekend. Ran for 224 metres with the ball-in-hand whilst also completing 36 tackles.

SIOSIUA TAUKEIAHO
Prop
Roosters
ROUND 25 STATS
224
All Run Metres
14
Hitups

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm

Set up a try and recorded two line-breaks, running for 170 metres out of dummy-half.

HARRY GRANT
Interchange
Storm
ROUND 25 STATS
170
All Run Metres
35
Tackles Made
2
Line Breaks

10. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans

With their season on the line, Fotuaika stood up when his side needed him the most. Posted 175 run metres, 28 tackles and scored a try.

MOEAKI FOTUAIKA
Prop
Titans
ROUND 25 STATS
175
All Run Metres
1
Tries
15
Hitups

11. David Fifita (Gold Coast Titans

Scored a double for the Gold Coast during their do or die clash against New Zealand. Strong off the bench.

DAVID FIFITA
Interchange
Titans
ROUND 25 STATS
2
Tries
76
All Run Metres
18
Tackles Made

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters

Proved to be a danger throughout the contest on the edge for the Roosters. Scored a try, broke three tackles and contributed 179 running metres for his side.

ANGUS CRICHTON
Second-Row
Roosters
ROUND 25 STATS
27
Tackles Made
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

13. Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles

Scored two tries, completed 35 tackles and ran for 120 run metres against a lacklustre North Queensland outfit.

JAKE TRBOJEVIC
Lock
Sea Eagles
ROUND 25 STATS
2
Tries
35
Tackles Made
120
All Run Metres

Interchange:

14. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles

15. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Melbourne Storm

16. Anthony Milford (Brisbane Broncos

17. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers

 

