The Manly Sea Eagles have officially confirmed the extension of current five-eighth Josh Schuster.

Whilst it was reported earlier this week that Schuster had signed a three-year contract extension worth $2.5 million, the club has now officially confirmed it.

Originally off-contract at the end of the season, he will continue his NRL career at the Sea Eagles until the end of the 2027 season, linking up with Luke Brooks and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Aged 22, Schuster has played 43 games since making his NRL debut in 2020 and follows the re-signing of Tolu Koula and the signings of Luke Brooks, Jaxson Paulo and Tommy Talau.

"I know there will always be media speculation about what players are paid but the fact is I am staying here for less than I was offered elsewhere and less than my current deal which was due to expire in 2024,'' Schuster said.

"The reason is that I want to be a part of a successful Manly team going forward, and I have bought into what 'Seibs' is trying to do at the Club now and beyond.

"I think he is being inventive, and he has an obvious plan to forge a team that goes beyond just numbers on players' backs.

"There is a good opportunity for me to keep learning off great role models like Daly Cherry-Evans, and Jake and Tom Trbojevic."

Head coach Anthony Seilbold was happy to see Schuster remain at the club, having come through the junior ranks and pathways since the age of 14.

“Josh has shown his commitment to playing his best football in a Sea Eagles jersey by signing long term for our club on less financial terms than he could of got elsewhere and for less than his current contract,'' Seibold said.

“I think this shows his commitment to his team-mates and club.

“His best football is in front of him and we look forward to developing Josh into a consistent, high performing NRL player.”