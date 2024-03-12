As they prepare to face the Sydney Roosters on Sunday, the Manly Sea Eagles have provided an update on the injured duo of Jason Saab and Karl Lawton.

The club have confirmed that Jason Saab has suffered a high-grade hamstring injury and is expected to return in approximately six weeks.

With just minutes to go in their Round 1 game against the Rabbitohs, Saab was looking to run onto a ball down the right-hand wing but pulled up on his run, immediately grabbing at his hamstring.

He played no further part in the game and was taken from the field by the team's trainer as Manly defeated the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the first time since 2019.

With Jaxson Paulo already selected for the other wing and Christian Tuipulotu moving onto the St George Illawarra Dragons late in the off-season, recruit Tommy Talau has taken his spot on the wing for this weekend.

The Sea Eagles also revealed that Karl Lawton suffered a lateral ankle injury during the game. However, he is expected to play in Round 2 and has been tracking well to train with the full squad.