The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the return date of representative star Tom Trbojevic and revealed that he will be returning to the team in a new position.
After a string of hamstring injuries in the recent seasons, Trbojevic will return for next week's match against the North Queensland Cowboys at QLD Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, July 6, for Round 18.
However, coach Anthony Seibold announced that he would be named in the centres, with Lehi Hopoate keeping the No.1 jersey.
“It looks like I'll be good to go for next Saturday,” Trbojevic said via The Sydney Morning Herald.
“I've been back running at full speed the past couple of weeks. There have been no dramas. I don't want to jinx anything. I was pretty rattled by the last injury.
“I'm probably not in the position to demand what I can or can't do. There's a bit more work defensively in the centres, but attacking wise, the positions are similar.
“I've played centre before; I've played Origin there. I just want to get back playing. I'll do what's best for the team.”