The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed the return date of representative star Tom Trbojevic and revealed that he will be returning to the team in a new position.

After a string of hamstring injuries in the recent seasons, Trbojevic will return for next week's match against the North Queensland Cowboys at QLD Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, July 6, for Round 18.

However, coach Anthony Seibold announced that he would be named in the centres, with Lehi Hopoate keeping the No.1 jersey.