Manly celebrate inclusivity with jersey for ‘everyone in league’

The Manly Sea Eagles have released their latest jersey ahead of their Round 20 clash with the Roosters at 4 Pines Park.

In collaboration with Dynasty Sport, the ‘Everyone in League’ kit has been designed to ‘celebrate inclusiveness’, not just within the NRL but Australian sport as a whole.

The jersey will maintain the traditional Manly style, but the thin white hoops will instead be replaced by rainbow patterns.

“Sport is one of those great things where people come together from all walks of life and participate in something without exclusion. This jersey is a celebration of that,” said Dynasty Sport founder Tyler Rakich.

While other codes around the world have varied in their approach to similarly inclusive themes, this is the first jersey of its kind in Australia.

“The Everyone In League jersey is something we’ve wanted to do for a number of years. As soon as we got the concept locked in, all parties have contributed to make it something we’re really proud of.

“The design maintains the iconic Manly DNA with the striped design and maroon, but with the subtle inclusion of the rainbow colours as a nod to inclusivity.”

Interim Manly CEO Gary Wolman said the entire Sea Eagles organisation was proud of the jersey.

“The Sea Eagles have a rich and diverse history with rugby league and the community,” Wolman said.

“To be able to bring this concept to life with Dynasty sport is a fantastic achievement and we’re pleased to be able to share such an important message that means so much to so many people.”

Despite the usual detractors in the lonely corners of social media, the jersey has been warmly received overall.

It’s not the first time the NRL has led the way with inclusivity in Australia, either, with the NRL Mardi Gras float the first of its kind and Macklemore’s iconic 2017 Grand Final performance another trailblazing moment. Just this year Marcelo Montoya was also banned for four games after using a homophobic slur on the field.

It’s another reminder that this isn’t a token, strategic move that should be met with cynicism but part of a larger strategy of inclusiveness that the NRL should be largely praised for.

Manly’s important clash with the Roosters takes place this Thursday evening at 7.50pm – but the jerseys can be ordered online now.