After a disappointing 0-2 start to the 2022 season, many were beginning to think that the Manly Sea Eagles like losing in March.

However, the Northern Beaches side earned their first points in the winner's column this past weekend, edging out the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a grinder.

While they certainly haven't found their groove yet, news of CEO Stephen Humphreys' imminent departure likely won't help the club's realignment.

According to the Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield, the Sea Eagles board met on Thursday night regarding the issue that has led to his leaving.

“I’m limited to what I can say,” Manly chairman Scott Penn told the Daily Telegraph.

“It’s a legal issue so I can’t comment further. We’ll meet next week to work through it.”

In an official club statement, the Manly Sea Eagles have announced the resignation of Humphreys, with Sea Eagles Director and part-owner Gary Wolman being appointed Interim CEO while recruitment for a permanent CEO is underway.

Penn joined the Sea Eagles in 2019, turning around a club that seemingly collided with turmoil every year.

In his first season leading the club, Manly finished in 6th position and was beaten 34-26 by the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the elimination final

In 2020, Manly had high hopes leading into the season, starting off by winning four of their first six matches, but an injury to star player Tom Trbojevic derailed the Sea Eagles' chances. The club finished in 13th place.

2021 started out dreadfully but the club was able to turn it around and finished in the top four, losing to the Rabbitohs 36-16 in the Preliminary Final.