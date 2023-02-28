Manly back Reuben Garrick is happy to stay on the wing with talks he could play in either the centres or at fullback.

Days away from the Sea Eagles opening game against the Bulldogs, Reuben Garrick insists he is prepared to play as the left-winger.

After numerous speculation in the pre-season that Garrick could play at fullback or in the centres, he has shut down those rumours.

This comes after fellow winger Jason Sabb ruptured his ACL at the end of last season, leaving Manly without a diverse choice of wingers.

"Our best 13 is with me on the wing here at the moment, so that's what we'll do," Garrick said to AAP.

"Eventually, down the track, we'll see, but I'm just doing what's right for the team and what's right for us to win and be a successful team this year."

Christian Tuipulotu is expected to take the other wing spot on the right-hand side. While Brad Parker, Tolu Koula and Morgan Harper will all contend for the two centre positions.

Manly will welcome the return of Tom Trbojevic at fullback who missed most of the 2022 season. Having taken Trobjevic's position last year, Garrick has shown his versatility in a number of positions.

"I'm so keen to get out there, especially at 4 Pines Park. I'm really excited to turn that next page in the book and try and build something special," Garrick said on the Manly Sea Eagles website.

"It's gonna be a massive game for both clubs and I'm sure they're gonna bring their best self and we've got to match that and hopefully go one better."

"We're building a real positive vibe around here and it's a good little playing group at the moment. We're all becoming really good mates and that's what you want to run out there on game day."

The Sea Eagle will face a difficult challenge this weekend going up against the Bulldogs. After a disappointing season last year, the Bulldogs are looking to showcase their talent. Hoping to get Cameron Ciraldo his first win as head coach.