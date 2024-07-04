The Manly Sea Eagles have announced the signing of one of the best young playmakers in either the rugby league or rugby union code.

Hailing from Narraweena Hawks Club, Joey Walsh has agreed to a three-year contract with the Manly Sea Eagles from 2025 until the end of the 2027 season.

A star cross-code athlete, Walsh was a member of the CABE Junior Blues squad in 2022 alongside the likes of Jesse McLean, Blaize Talagi, Samuela Fainu and Chevy Stewart after spending time in the Sydney Roosters pathways system.

He was the captain of the U18s Australian rugby union team last year and played alongside future NRL talent Mitchell Woods and Alex Conti for the NSW Waratahs at the U16 National Rugby Championship in 2022.

His arrival at the Sea Eagles could see him become the heir to Daly Cherry-Evans, once the veteran captain decides to hang up the boots.

“Joey has been an elite player at schoolboy level. He was the Australian U18s rugby flyhalf and captain last year,'' Seibold said.

“We wanted to sign what we feel is one of the really elite young playmakers in either code. Joey was highly sought after by the Australian Rugby Union and other NRL clubs.

“He played junior rugby league in the Sydney Roosters system, so he has been playing both codes at a high level for a number of years.