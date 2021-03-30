Sydney’s growing injury list has led to speculation that premiership star James Maloney could return to the NRL, as the club looks to the league for help with their mounting crisis.

An injury raddled opening three rounds has left the Roosters with just 19 players available for selection in their upcoming clash with the Warriors.

Clive Churchill medalist Luke Keary suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Roosters’ Round 3 loss to the Rabbitohs, joining an already extensive injury list that includes co-captains Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend – who remain on the sidelines indefinitely after past concussions.

Scans confirm a ruptured ACL for Luke Keary, will likely undergo surgery & 6-9 month recovery. Silver lining is he should be able to get in a relatively full preseason & be at good performance level for Round 1 2022 (11 months away). Wish him the best with surgery & rehab ahead — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 27, 2021

The Roosters have reportedly approached the NRL for help following the horror injury list, asking for special injury dispensation.

The club will seek an exemption to bring in two NSW cup players from the North Sydney Bears to fill their 21-man squad, however some commentators believe that Maloney could be the long term solution for the club.

On Fox League’s NRL 360, hosts Phil Rothfield and Paul Kent speculated that the Roosters could find ways to make room in the salary cap for the two-time premiership winner.

“Can you imagine the outrage in the NRL if the Roosters got James Maloney to return,” Rothfield said.

“They’ve been able to get away with a lot of stuff over the years.”

Maloney is currently playing for French club Catalan in the Super League after leaving the NRL at the end of the 2019 season and is contracted until the end of 2022.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson confirmed at a training session on Monday that 18-year-old Sam Walker would make his debut in their Sunday night clash against the Warriors. Exciting young prospect Joseph Suaalii is expected to be named in the squad but is unlikely to play.