Former Queensland State of Origin and current Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has revealed who he would pick in his Maroons forward pack for Game 1.

The series-opener, to be played on May 31 in Adelaide, will see teams selected on May 21 - at the conclusion of Round 12, leaving only another two weeks for players to push their case.

The Maroons' forward pack features plenty of big questions after last year's surprise series win in the first year of Billy Slater's tenure in charge.

It was a series which saw breakout Origin performances from the likes of Patrick Carrigan and Reuben Cotter in the forwards, while veteran Josh Papalii played a limited role.

Melbourne Storm captain Christian Welch missed out on the series altogether through injury and will need to fight for his way back into the side ahead of the 2023 series.

Meninga, speaking on SENQ Radio suggested there were a number of non-negotiable type players in the side.

“Pat Carrigan, obviously, Man of the Series last year, having a terrific year at the Broncos last year, made the Kangaroos, is a young great leader of a footy team, he certainly won't let them down,” Meninga told SENQ Mornings.

“Felise Kaufusi as well, he's having a terrific year, they (NSW) don't want to run into him, he's got that experience as well which is very important at Origin level.

“He (David Fifita) is playing really good footy at the moment, he needs to be in the side in my opinion, he could become a non-negotiable because he is an X-factor.

“Front rowers, you've got to go Tino (Fa'asuamaleuai) and Lindsay Collins… (Josh) Papali'i obviously and you could go with four front rowers I think Reuben Cotter is the other option at prop,” Meninga added.

“Someone like Christian Welch does miss out based on that (but) he (Cotter) is a fantastic player and probably needs to be in the squad somewhere."

Meninga made the surprise call that Canberra Raiders' forward Corey Horsburgh has done enough to make the side.

“For Game I, I think he's (Corey Horsburgh) in the squad, he deserves to be in the team, you've got to pick a team you know is going to perform, Game I is really critical to the success of the Origin series," Meninga said.

The former coach also suggested Queensland should consider only playing one of Ben Hunt or Harry Grant in the side.