Canberra great Mal Meninga has named his all-time Raiders side on foxsports.com.au.

He named Peter Jackson as captain of the side despite the centre never leading the Green Machine during his playing days and Tim Sheens as coach.

Meniga did not pick himself in the line-up.

“I gave Peter Jackson the captaincy because Sheensy (coach Tim Sheens) told me recently that Jacko was going to be captain before he moved onto the Broncos. It also saves any battle of the egos and controversy,” Meninga said.

Meninga explained that he picked a side that could compete in today’s game, choosing a variety of skilled and quick players.

“A smart team full of speed, highly skilled and various qualities. A versatile bench that would make a difference when they come on.”

Meninga’s all-time Raiders side

1. Gary Belcher

2. Noa Nadruku

3. Peter Jackson (c)

4. Ruben Wiki

5. Brett Mullins

6. Laurie Daley

7. Ricky Stuart

8. Glenn Lazarus

9. Steve Walters

10. Quentin Pongia

11. Ben Kennedy

12. David Furner

13. Bradley Clyde

Bench

14. Josh Hodgson

15. John Bateman

16. Josh Papalii

17. Jason Croker

Coach: Tim Sheens