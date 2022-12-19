It was reported at one stage that over half of the NRL was chasing Dylan Brown, but the New Zealand international five-eighth yesterday snubbed all of the chasing clubs to remain at the Parramatta Eels.

His contract, which is guaranteed to run until at least the end of 2025, has an option in it which could see him remain in Western Sydney until at least 2031.

It has since been confirmed that the option is in Brown's favour, with uncertainty over the salary cap and a need for flexibility over Brown's future the leading causes behind the decision.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the six years worth of player options are broken up into two segments. Brown will first decide whether to stay with Parramatta ahead of 2026, and then again ahead of 2028. It means the first player option is worth two years, and the second is worth four years.

It means Brown can elect to re-negotiate with the club or other clubs from November 1, 2024, or again from November 1, 2027 if he takes the first player option under the current contract rules, which could well change between now and then given the ongoing speculation around NRL trade windows and cleaning up the current system.

The six-year option is the first of its kind in the NRL, although there have been longer contracts signed, most notably being Jason Taumalolo's monster ten-year extension to make him a North Queensland Cowboy for life.

The move to keep Brown at the Eels until 2031 could make the five-eighth an Eel for life as well, although there is far greater flexibility than Taumalolo or Daly Cherry-Evans, who is the other example of a long-term deal.

"He's an Eels junior and only 22. We want to keep him for life but also understand that at his age it's important to have flexibility," the club told Zero Tackle yesterday.

The Eels' attention will now switch towards attempting to retain Mitchell Moses, who is being chased by at least the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers, although other clubs could be interested.