Soon-to-be Bulldog Reed Mahoney has stated that while he remained content to trade Parramatta for Belmore at the cessation of this season, he would be giving his all for the Eels in 2022.

Speaking to James Hooper of Fox Sports, the helmeted hooker explained that even though he won't be wearing blue and gold in 2023, he still held plans to make every post a winner this year.

“I don’t mean to be rude but for me right now all I am focused on is Parramatta and trying to win a premiership with the Eels,” Mahoney said.

“It’s a great club and a big club and it’s been a long time since Parramatta were able to win a title.

“Every club is focused on trying to win the premiership at this stage of the year and at Parramatta we’re no different.

“We’ve got a great group of players, we’re all aware of the history of the Eels and we’re all committed to trying to have as much on-field success as we can.

“That’s no disrespect to Canterbury – I obviously made a decision at the end of last year that means I’ll be a Bulldog in 2023 – but my focus for this season is 120 per cent on Parramatta.

”I owe it to the club because the club has been very good to me.”

Although the Queenslander's decision to sign with the Eels' historic rivals was seen as both a bolt from the blue and a dagger to the hearts of passionate Parramatta people, those within the four walls at CommBank Stadium had come to terms with his choice.

While opening up to Hooper, the Origin representative said that the same had happened when keeping head coach Brad Arthur abreast of his movements.

“The first thing I wanted to do once I’d made my decision was to go and see Brad and let him know,” Mahoney said.

“The type of person that I am I wanted to be the first to let him know face-to-face and then I also wanted to make sure I could get in front of my teammates to tell them what was happening.

“The boys have been great. Everyone is excited about what we can try and do as a club at the Eels this year and the good thing is the new season is coming up quick.”

With Parramatta's aspirations of claiming a competition win coming to a halt at the hands of Penrith last September, so too did their hopes of snapping the league's longest premiership drought.

And while the Eels' gutsy 8-6 loss to the eventual champions was enough to have the river suburb in mourning, the defeat left the injured 23-year-old heartbroken given his inability to have any influence.

“It was tough to watch at the end of the year. We’d put ourselves in a position to play in the finals but it wasn’t easy trying to watch the boys,” Mahoney said.

The Nambour-born rake also explained that he was well on the way to making a comeback from his heavy impact shoulder injury.

“I had a full reconstruction at the end of the season but the good news is the rehab has gone as good as possible and I’ll be OK for the trials and round one," he said in finality.

Mahoney and the Eels are fixtured to face both the Dragons and Panthers in warm-up contests next month before taking on the Titans at home on March 13 to kick-off their 2022 campaign.