Sunday afternoon was a dark day in the history of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs as the players were booed off the park at halftime.

It didn't get any better for the Bulldogs, as they put together an embarrassing performance conceding another 36 points after the break.

In a crowd of over 11,000, attendance gradually declined over the course of the game as many Bulldogs fans headed towards the exit after the halftime break.

The remaining frustrated supporters were sure to let their voices be heard. This was seen by the fans booing their own player's decisions, mocking Cameron Ciraldo in front of his coach's box and insisting the team take the two points near the end of the game.

Their performance forced captain Reed Mahoney to apologise for the abysmal performance and their recent form- before clarifying his comments on Twitter.

“The fans I feel like they don't have the right to do that – well they do in a way,” Mahoney originally said.

“We're working really hard. It is frustrating. I will support my players and this club. It is hard but we have to move on and keep working hard like we are.

“We need our members and fans to get behind us because we're working really hard. I know sometimes you have to go through these things to get to where you want to go.

“Footy is a lesson – you learn every week. It takes time, it takes years to build craft. We're all still learning. I have been there before and it is not easy. It is a hard road – we are willing to take that.

“For the players and fans, if you don't want to be on the hard road, then hop off the bus.”

My comments tonight after the game were said not to offend our members or fans, it was more of an emotional response to support our playing squad and Staff. — Reed Mahoney (@MahoneyReed) July 2, 2023

We apologise to our loyal fans for our recent performance. We understand your frustration & share your disappointment. Rest assured we are actively working to address the issues and improve our performance Your support means everything to us, & we are committed to better results — Reed Mahoney (@MahoneyReed) July 2, 2023

Speaking post-match, Cameron Ciraldo, in his first year as head coach, delivered a promise to the dejected Bulldogs fan after an embarrassing 66-0 loss.

“If you stick with us, there will be good times ahead,” he said.

“When we get there, days like this will make it all the more reason to enjoy it.”

A previous assistant coach with the Penrith Panthers, the losing culture is unknown to Ciraldo, who won two premierships with the Panthers in 2021 and 2022.

Ciraldo was asked if the game against the Newcastle Knights was rock bottom for him, the players and the club.

“I don't know about rock bottom, but it is not a great moment,” he added.

“It is an embarrassing moment. It is a disappointing moment. It is not what you want.

“We knew things would be hard at different times this year, but probably not this hard.

“But it is what it is. Clubs go through these times. Teams go through this and it shows your real character, so that is what I am interested in right now is the character of our team and club and the individuals within the club.”