Brisbane Broncos head coach Michael Maguire is set to kick off his time at Red Hill, with preparations starting as the team dives into an essential preseason.

Payne Haas, who missed most of last season due to injury, is setting the tone early by agreeing to a booze ban, and ius determined to be at peak fitness for a premiership campaign.

On the mend from recent foot surgery, Haas has resumed running and training, showing his commitment by vowing to give up alcohol as preseason begins.

"I'm off it (alcohol)," Haas told The Daily Telegraph.

"I'll put myself on a drinking ban, which I don't want to talk too much about in public. I did used to drink, but it's obvious we're going to have a tough pre-season and I want to be ready for it."

The Broncos have their goal set firmly on a premiership, with a shared focus on proving that they're a finals-ready team.

Leading by example, Haas has been the first to commit to a booze-free pre-season in preparation for the intense grind ahead.

Reflecting on the challenges of last season, he added: "Last year was tough on everyone at the club, but I want to put it behind me, and we have a great opportunity to do something special under ‘Madge' (Maguire)."

Despite his injury setback, Haas arrived for pre-season training two weeks ahead of schedule, signalling his dedication to return in top form.

“I'll be fully fit for round one, and I can't wait to be in the hurt locker with the boys,” he said.

“The surgery went really well. To be honest, I'll just be taking my time. I don't want to re-injure myself now and go too hard, too early. I want to make sure I'm right for this team and 100 percent ready to go for the new season.”

Haas' loyalty to the Broncos was especially evident in Round 26 when he played against the Dolphins, pushing through his foot injury to try and save the season.

Initially named as the 22nd man, he was called up to start at prop, worsening his injury but refusing to let his team down.

"I remember stepping off my foot in the warm-up, and I just felt it go again," Haas recalled.

"I probably shouldn't have played. If I had my time again, I would have pulled out, but I just love the Broncos so much and wanted us to play finals and didn't want to let the guys down."

With pre-season training underway, Haas and the Broncos are embracing a rigorous summer regimen, eager to enter the 2025 NRL season in top form.

"Pre-season is where the success starts, and when you have success, it makes all the hard work worth it," he added.

The Broncos are all in, and Haas is leading the charge with a clear focus on making this season one to remember.