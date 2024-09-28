With the recent news of Kevin Walters departing from his coaching role at the Brisbane Broncos, the leading candidate to step up is NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire.

Walters left the club on Thursday night following a disappointing end to the 2024 season, finishing 12th on the ladder, an evident difference to making the Grand Final last year.

It was noted that Walters would undergo a review at the end of the season to discuss the club's future plans, highlighting the need for a significant turnaround in 2025.

“I believe the wheels have been in motion, I believe they've got a firm Plan B,” Pete Badel said on SEN 1170 Mower's Club.

“From the information I've got, that Plan B is Michael Maguire.

“He hasn't got the job, I know he's had some preliminary negotiations with the Broncos, there's no deal done at this stage.

“I know they want to move swiftly, they want a new coach for the upcoming preseason in November, so I think you might find a deal might be done with their new coach in the next week or two.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Maguire has reportedly met with the Broncos Board of Directors to discuss his future plans and the possibility of taking over the coaching role.

Negotiations are reportedly in progress, with a deal expected to be finalised within the week, as the Broncos aim to lock in a coach ahead of an important pre-season.

Maguire led the NSW Blues to a State of Origin victory this year and is likely to resign. However, the NSWRL has indicated they won't stand in his way if he secures an NRL job.

Controversy arises as former Bronco, Corey Parker argues against appointing a NSW coach for the Brisbane side. However, the fact that Maguire successfully led the Blues to victory over Queensland demonstrates that he is up for the challenge and could potentially guide the Broncos to a grand final win.

Badel commented that if former club legends like Parker truly want to see their old club succeed, it shouldn't matter that Maguire is from a different state. Coaches take on the role of bringing out the best in the team, regardless of their origins.

“Ultimately, I think the old boys just want success for the Broncos, I don't think they'll care who coaches the club as long as they win premierships,” Badel added.

“If Michael Maguire wins a comp for the Broncos, do you think they're going to care that he was born in the ACT?

“I just think if the old boys want success for the Broncos they just have to buy in to the next appointment and if that next appointment is Michael Maguire, get behind him, push for him and let's hope he gets success for the club.”

Michael Maguire holds a commendable coaching record as a former premiership-winning coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs,which Broncos captain Adam Reynolds played in. This history means they already hold a great relationship.