Wests head coach Michael Maguire has defended the Tigers' decision to employ a five-man leadership group that will share captaincy duties across the course of the 2022 NRL season.

While the choice to name each of Adam Doueihi, Luke Brooks, Ken Maumalo, James Tamou and recent import Tyrone Peachey as skippers raised eyebrows when announced on Tuesday, it must also be remembered that Maguire has form in this particular area.

After taking over the reins at South Sydney in 2012, Maguire implemented a captaincy quintet of Roy Asotasi, John Sutton, Michael Crocker, Matt King and Sam Burgess to lead the resurging side.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, the career coach explained that, in his mind, the call for a wider collective at the top was an easy one to make.

“It strengthens that position,” Maguire said.

“Leadership is not just about one person — it is about a team.

“Everyone plays their part in what goes on. We have gone through a process and the guys who have been chosen into that leadership position all have strengths in their own different ways, in their character and the way they do things."

Maguire also claimed that this collective buy-in would be the key to seeing the Tigers finally snapping their lengthy September drought.

“I wanted that to be the pinnacle of where we are going as a club. It’s not about sharing the load — it is about being that person for the team," he continued.

“It strengthens up the leadership. Everyone plays their part on the field whether they are a front-rower or a back. The accountability about how we play, it strengthens that because it is spread across the team.

“It is a really good diverse group of players.”

Although leadership consultant Dan Haesler was brought in to help sculpt the Concord club's facelift, the decision to beef up the on-field committee was made by the players behind closed doors.

Still, Maguire also claimed he had raised the prospect of five skippers after gaining inspiration from a rival code.

“One person acts as the captain — one tosses the coin and talks to the ref,” he said.

“Other than that it is about everyone playing their part. It will rotate around. I picked it up from the AFL world — they have been doing it forever."

While both of Sydney's AFL clubs - the Swans and Giants - have chosen to each operate with three captains for the 2022 season, Maguire is mistaken, as no side in AFL/VFL history has ever had five captains in a single campaign.

Despite cries from outside of the four walls deriding Wests for standing out, the 2014 premiership-winning steward stressed that it was a plan that eventually bore fruit while in Redfern.

“I have been through it at three clubs and I found with where we are at the moment. I remember when I introduced it at Souths and everyone was up in arms," Maguire added.

“I put it in, it started to work, the strength of the group started to grow and everyone thought it was the best thing. But success brings a lot of that, too.”

Maguire also stressed that the Tigers' faithful could rest easy, as the most experienced member of the ambush had given his tick of approval to the ploy.

“Jimmy Tamou is such a strong leader and presence, having the boys with him act that level is where we want to be,” he said.

“I shared the idea and spoke to him in-depth about it. He thinks it is going to be the right thing for the team and where we want to go as a group. He was excellent about it.

“It is the right time. The group is in a good position to be able to do this.”

Maguire and his five-barrelled lieutenancy crew are scheduled to face the Roosters in Gosford on Friday night before their season proper commences with a battle against Melbourne at CommBank Stadium on March 12.