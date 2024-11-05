The Brisbane Broncos' pre-season is officially underway, with new head coach Michael Maguire stepping into his role and setting ambitious goals for the 2025 NRL season.

Aiming to secure a finals spot, Maguire has a pivotal pre-season ahead to shape the team, especially with a few key players' contracts nearing expiration.

One of those stars is Selwyn Cobbo, whose contract with the Broncos ends after the 2025 season.

Despite a nearly maxed-out salary cap, Maguire is eager to retain the explosive centre, seeing immense potential to further develop Cobbo's game.

Cobbo was seen training with re-signed forwards Xavier Willison, Martin Taupau and marquee prop Payne Haas recently.

Recently, the Broncos secured fan-favourite Reece Walsh on a long-term contract through to 2029.

While Walsh's big-money deal solidifies the future of one star, it also tightens the financial flexibility needed to keep other important players like Cobbo and Kotoni Staggs, who are both off-contract at the end of 2025. Maguire is keen on retaining both centres, believing Cobbo, in particular, can reach new heights within the team.

“He's strong, and in my opinion I think I can really help him grow his game. There's something there, Selwyn's young, and you can see the talent he has here at the Broncos, and when he's played for Queensland he's destructive,” Maguire shared with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think I can help him grow not only as a player but as a person as well. He's shown destructive power in Queensland and here at the Broncos. Developing individuals is what I enjoy most, and there's work to do here, but it's work we're committed to.”

Maguire's commitment extends to Staggs, who he believes is equally vital to the Broncos' future.

“Kotoni's talked about what this club means to him, and he definitely wants to stay,” Maguire said.

“These two players are at the heart of the team, and keeping them would be ideal.”

However, with the salary cap stretched, retaining both centres may require significant pay adjustments.

Further complicating the financial landscape, rumours swirl around Ben Hunt potentially returning to Brisbane.

The 34-year-old is officially open to offers, and he's indicated a strong preference to return to Queensland, with both the Dolphins and Broncos showing interest.

Hunt acknowledged that he still has a soft spot for the Broncos, the club where he made his debut in 2009 and went on to play 187 games.

Now nearing the end of his career, a return to Brisbane would bring things full circle, offering a meaningful opportunity for him to retire with his first club.

“It says a lot about the Broncos that someone of his calibre is interested in coming back. That's something special, and it's a work in progress,” Maguire remarked.

Adding to the Broncos' challenges, young five-eighth Ezra Mam faces an uncertain future following a car accident, where he reportedly drove without a license and failed a roadside drug test.

While Maguire has remained in contact with Mam, he admitted he's unsure what the next steps or potential disciplinary actions might be.

As pre-season training intensifies, the Broncos and their new coach are balancing high hopes with financial realities, all in pursuit of building a squad primed for the finals.