Star Sydney Roosters' second-rower Angus Crichton could be set for an NRL return in magic round if not before.

The New South Wales and Australian Kangaroos representative hasn't played since the Rugby League World Cup final in England at the back-end of 2022, taking time off for personal reasons at the start of 2023.

He has now been given clearance to return though, and has reportedly been back on the training paddock for multiple weeks, as reported in recent times.

Fox Sports are now stating that Crichton will return for the Roosters through the NSW Cup team next weekend - Saturday April 15.

That will be Round 7 of both the NSW Cup and NRL, with the return to be at the famous Henson Park against Cronulla Sharks' feeder side the Newtown Jets on Saturday, April 15.

While the tri-colours will be undoubtedly keen to get Crichton back into the top grade as quickly as possible, they will not rush their star second-rower.

He is expected to play at least a fortnight of NSW Cup for the Roosters, with Round 8 to see the reserve grade team play the St George Illawarra Dragons at Wentworth Park on Sunday, April 23, and Round 9 featuring a trip across the Tasman to play the New Zealand Warriors in a televised game prior to the NRL on Sunday, April 30.

Given the first grade and reserve grade sides are in the same location on April 30, Crichton may well be named in the NRL squad for that game with a decision to be made close to kick-off.

Should that not happen, Crichton will then aim for a magic round return in Brisbane during Round 10 with a blockbuster clash on Sunday afternoon against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The news surrounding Crichton will come as the Roosters are set for another second-row boost.

Sitili Tupouniua is back to full training as he recovers from an ACL injury he sustained mid-season last year and is just weeks away from a return to the NRL himself.

He, like Crichton, could return through the NSW Cup first once he is fit, but the duo are both expected to be back on the park by magic round, handing the Roosters increased forward depth.

Their return would likely push both Nat and Egan Butcher back to the bench, and with Matt Lodge also due to return in the upcoming time period in the front row, it will hand the Roosters one of the most fearsome forward rotations in the NRL.

At full strength, the Roosters' bench could feature all of Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, with a utility - likely Drew Hutchison once James Tedesco returns from concussion - to round out the four.

The Roosters pack at full strength would look something like this:

8. Matt Lodge

9. Brandon Smith

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Angus Crichton

12. Sitili Tupouniua

13. Victor Radley

14. Drew Hutchison/Jake Turpin

15. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

16. Egan Butcher

17. Nat Butcher

The fact both Butcher brothers can play in either the middle or on the edge only adds to the versatility and strength of the Roosters' pack, who will be out to turn last year's finals Week 1 knockout into something much further through September this year.

The quartet of high-profile players regaining fitness comes with the Roosters already sitting in third place on the NRL ladder with three wins from their first four games in what has been an exceptional start to the season for the tri-colours