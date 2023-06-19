When playmaker Luke Keary left the field on Saturday afternoon, Roosters fans feared the worst as it appeared he had fractured his jaw.

Previously breaking his jaw in 2018, there were fears that Keary would be out for up to eight weeks, but scans have revealed that the injury was nothing sinister.

In a rare occurrence of good news for the Roosters as of late, Keary could be named to face the Raiders this week if the second round of scans come back negative. Although, the club may want to play it safe, meaning he will be rested this weekend.

“I think he went in for his first set of scans on the weekend, and I don't think it's as bad as we initially thought,” centre Billy Smith said via NCA Newswire.

“If he's available, then awesome. He's a world-class player, and I love playing outside him. If not, then it's a next-man-up mentality. We'll wait and see how he goes with scans, and we'll go from there.

“He's a good dude so I hope he's all good.”

Following Keary's departure from the field, Drew Hutchison took the reigns at five-eighth, partnering with rookie Sandon Smith. However, with the likely inclusion of James Tedesco next week from Origin, Joseph Manu is likely to take the No.6 jersey.