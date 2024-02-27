Sydney Roosters five-eighth has made a decision on his future, deciding to re-sign with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Agreeing to a one-year contract extension, the club's vice-captain is a three-time premiership winner and has played 205 NRL games to date - 142 of those being in Roosters colours.

His on-field form has been on point at the Bondi-based club. However, the veteran has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, especially concussions.

“I'm really happy to extend with the Roosters for another year," said Keary in a media statement.

"I'm still motivated to keep getting better as a player and we've got a great crew here so I'm excited about what we can achieve over the next few years."

Keary's words were followed by head coach Trent Robinson, who is ecstatic to have him around for an extra year.

“Luke is our vice-captain and he is always pushing both himself and those around him to be better so it's great to have him locked in for another year," Robinson added.