Round 21 largely went to script. Most of the sides expected to win did but one upset seems to have posed a host of questions just in itself. We lay down 20 thoughts from Round 21's action.

1. The Will Chambers incident was all well and funny but the fact is he rushed out of the line and missed the tackle that lead to his side losing the game on Saturday afternoon. Two weeks in a row now Chambers has mouthed off and been pantsed. Perhaps it's time for a new game plan.

2. Luke Brooks yesterday was, at times, nine out of ten Unfortunately, at other times, he was a three. I can absolutely see why the Tigers look ready to move on. I can also see why sides such as the Raiders would be more than willing to welcome him.

3. Not rocket science but the Knights are a completely different team when both Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga play. I honestly believe they're a comfortable top eight side if both had remained fit for the majority of this season.

4. I just want to point out that Jahrome Hughes, the man regarded as the third-best fullback at the Storm is now arguably the second-best halfback in the world. Top three, at worst. Incredible!

5. With the benefit of hindsight, it seems the Sharks should have taken the two to level up the game, yeah? Aaron Woods, a veteran of 230 games, called for the two. He was the captain and made the call. He was then overruled by a rookie, interim coach. Not a good look.

6. The Eels are shot. There isn't a side chasing a top-eight spot that isn't hoping they draw the Eels come finals time. For a side absolutely trouncing sides just weeks ago, I can't believe the fall. The issues go far deeper than Mitchell Moses's injury. The fact they had to come out and deny Brad Arthur was under pressure despite being a comfortable finals side says a lot.

7. The Dally M race is now a two-horse race. Cody Walker vs Tom Trbojevic. Straight shootout. Nathan Cleary's missed too many games and Nicho Hynes has fallen away since Papenhuyzen's return.

8. Sticking with the Storm and the fullback role, last week I said Bellamy would have to make a choice. Hynes form has dipped for the first time this season and I doubt it's a coincidence. Big decision looming.

9. Jordan Rapana is in incredible form. I doubted him when he was forced into fullback but it was just the move his career needed. At only 31, he has a lot to give yet.

10. Sticking with the Raiders. I still maintain they're a better side with Tom Starling on the park. This side are not the typical NRL side. Hodgson at 13 just works. He doesn't run for 200+ metres like some locks but the Raiders have the forwards to do the job and allow an extra playmaker. Their finals run is well and truly on.

Dan Nichols unloads on the hapless Sharks on Rugby League Outlaws

11. Matt Burton is a freakishly good footballer. Thrown into the centres he adapted and could have played Origin. Now back in the halves he started slowly but is now the team's number one half despite his partner literally playing Origin. When Cleary returns he'll go back to being a star in the centres.

12. Joseph Manu has been nothing short of incredible since moving onto the wing. Widely regarded as the game's best centres, he has starred at fullback, in the halves and now on the wing. The Roosters simply can't let him leave the club.

13. For the life of me I don't know how Tesi Niu hasn't yet been signed to a long-term extension yet. My feeling is he wants to stay at Brisbane and is waiting for the club but he dead set walks into a host of sides.

14. Toby Sexton has a mortgage in the halves with Jamal Fogarty for as long as he wants it. A young, potential superstar halfback at the Titans who has come out of nowhere. Oh this feels familiar. Let's hope the Titans, their fans and Sexton himself all fare better than the last number seven who was rushed into signing a monster, long-term deal.

15. Justin Olam is the game's best centre. He's having a wow of a season and I honestly can't think of another (full-time) centre I'd rather have in my side right now. He was extremely dominant over the red hot Sea Eagles on Saturday night.

16. For a few weeks now I've been calling to see some fight in the Bulldogs. I still maintain they're very much looking toward 2022 already but they showed they're not just coasting with a spirited game against the Tigers. At this stage, that's all their fans can ask.

17. Todd Peyton has no idea how to use Jason Taumalolo. I suspect he hasn't from the very start either. Taumalolo was signed to a record deal upon making 250 + metres a game in the middle. He's now a second-rower barely scraping 125.

18. A real shame Luke Metcalf couldn't make a big impact in the three minutes he was thrown onto the field on Saturday. Why even bother?

19. I love the idea of a grand final in NZ. Capacity crowd. They certainly have the stadiums. The fans will be starved for rugby league. You'd have to imagine the Storm, Panthers and Bunnies have fans over there. If they can bypass the two weeks on the way back, why not?

20. Dane Gagai back to Newcastle just feels right. He tried his backside off during some horror times in the Hunter. Will be good for him to play under better circumstances.