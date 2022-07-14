New South Wales Blues star five-eighth has opened up on standing over the top of a knocked out Selwyn Cobbo during the early exchanges of Wednesday night's State of Origin decider against the Queensland Maroons.

Cobbo was the second player to be taken from the field, with Cameron Murray suffering a head clash in the Blues' first defensive tackle of the game before Lindsay Collins became the third all within the opening five minutes.

Cobbo was left on the ground and with concerns for head and neck injuries after his head made contact with the thigh of teammate Patrick Carrigan, seeming to compress his neck.

Cobbo was later cleared of any spinal or neck injuries, however, Luai's actions, where he stood over the knocked-out winger, lit up social media.

Luai revealed to the media after the game that he didn't know Cobbo was knocked out.

"I actually didn't know he was knocked out," Luai said.

"But that's Origin, heat of the moment stuff and we play with a lot of passion.

"I spoke to him after the game and he was all good, so, it's good to see that."

Luai revealed he didn't believe he had anything to apologise for when asked if he had a chat as a friend, or whether it was an apology in the chat between the duo.

"I don't think I have anything to apologise for," Luai said.

"There wasn't any harm."

Luai also fired a warning shot at fans who were all too willing to label him a "grub" on social media for his actions.

"Yeah, they have always called me that [a grub]," Luai said.

"That's the fans of the sport and they need to take into consideration that they aren't out there on the field."

The Blues lost the decider 22 points to 12.