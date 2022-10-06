Claims of bad sportsmanship by Penrith Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai during the Grand Final have been debunked after new footage of the incident in question was brought to light.

The incident took place in the first half of Sunday's decider, with replays of the broadcast angle seemingly indicating that Luai had kicked out at Parramatta Eels back-rower Isaiah Papali'i as he stood waiting at marker for a play-the-ball.

It remained in the spotlight after Eels star Ryan Matterson used the moment to point out what he perceived as double standards by the judiciary and match review committee after he was handed a charge for a crusher tackle that will see him miss the first three weeks of the 2023 season instead of paying a $4000 fine.

“Considering Jarome Luai is kicking players and didn't get cited, it make you think ‘where is this game heading?'” Matterson said at the time.

While Matterson was focused on supposed hypocrisy, he might have been better served by asking Papali'i what happened, with his teammate telling CODE Sports that the fallout was over nothing as there was no kick to mention.

“Nah nah, there was no kick,” Papali'i sad.

“I nudged him in the back and he was angry. That's footy, there's a bit of niggle.”

The latest footage, obtained by the Daily Telegraph, backs up those claims, with the reverse angle showing minimal contact with Luai's shin.