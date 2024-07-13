New South Wales State of Origin debutant and St George Illawarra Dragons star Zac Lomax has confirmed he will honour his deal with the Parramatta Eels from the start of the 2025 season, while also suggesting he has no issues playing on the wing.

A brutally honest assessment from coach Shane Flanagan in the pre-season saw Lomax shifted to the wing at the start of the campaign.

After mixed form in recent seasons in the centres, Lomax has put on a career-best year out wide for the Dragons, making his State of Origin debut for the Blues and becoming one of the NRL's leading try-scorers.

Despite his form, rumblings over his level of discontent have continued ad nauseum, with the outside back reportedly pushing for a release from the Dragons over not wanting to play on the wing.

Eventually, he signed with the Parramatta Eels on a long-term deal, with the Dragons agreeing to release him from the remainder of his playing contract at the end of this season.

Lomax though, speaking on Channel 9, said his focus is to be the best teammate possible, and that he has no issues playing on the wing.

“The funny thing is, I've never said that I'm not a winger,” Lomax said in an interview.

“I've never said that I don't want to play wing. I've never once said that.

“I love playing footy wherever that is and that's what I've always said. I'm happy to play whatever position I can play — and I've always said that.

“I just want to be the best teammate that I can for my team.”

His Origin debut, form, the Dragons' rise under Flanagan, and the Eels' drop off as well as the sacking of Brad Arthur has led to some suggestions in recent weeks that Lomax was looking for a way out of his Parramatta contract.

Lomax put an end to that rumour though.

“No, I've signed a deal at Parramatta for four years,” he said.

It's as close as Lomax has come to discussing his shift away from the Red V, with the winger suggesting he won't talk about it until the end of the year.

It's unclear at this stage what position Lomax will play at the Eels next year, with new coach Jason Ryles having an enormous call on his hands.