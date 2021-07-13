Both Daniel Alvaro and Zac Lomax, the only two players yet to sign statements around the events of a house party last Saturday night, will be able to serve their suspensions while in quarantine in Queensland.

The duo, who are two of 12 players needing to serve a one-week suspensions, will not be able to travel with the rest of the squad tomorrow unless they sign the statements, which they have reportedly refused to do on legal advice.

The other ten players in attendance at the event have all signed the statements and returned to training on Monday with the remainder of the Dragons squad.

But now The Daily Telegraph are reporting that, on Sunday, once their two weeks of isolation is over, they will be able to make the trip north and spend two more weeks in isolation, however, their suspensions will be served during that period.

No official NRL announcement has been made, however, the Dragons are said to believe it to be the case.

The statement which Lomax and Alvaro refused to sign confirmed the events of the evening, as well as that no other players were in attendance at the party.

Speaking on Monday night's edition of NRL 360 on Fox Sports, Phil Rothfield said that it may have been in relation to how players got home, as to why they were refusing to sign the statements. Under Level 4 NRL COVID protocols, players are not allowed to take taxis, uber's or any form of public transport.

“I’ll be honest. What I heard is they were all happy to say they were the only guys at the party. But they were then told not to go home in public transport, I’m talking an Uber or a taxi," said Rothfield on the show.

“Some players’ partners or wives or whatever turned up and picked their partners or their husbands up.

“I know Zac Lomax’s partner lives in Sydney and is nowhere near Shell Harbour. I’m not sure what Daniel Alvaro’s situation was. I don’t know.”

ARL commissioner Peter V'Landys called for the duo to sign the statement on Monday.

“I urge them to sign the document now so they can be with the rest of the players to go to Queensland. Otherwise they’ll be out for at least two weeks," said V'Landys.

The Dragons will play their first game in the bubble on Friday night against the Manly Sea Eagles with it likely to be played at their Suncorp Stadium, or on the Sunshine Coast.