Former Warriors forward Matt Lodge has spoken out for the first time since exiting the Kiwi club's camp prior to Round 11.

While the Sydney-born prop's departure from Nathan Brown's changing room saw him earn a $700,000 severance payout from Warriors' owner Mark Robinson, the 26-year-old left a further $2.1 million on the table after officially cutting ties last week.

Though a public disagreement with Robinson acted as Lodge's catalyst to leave, a myriad of details regarding the nature of the discourse have been disputed by the ex-Bronco.

While it remains true that both Robinson and Lodge were engaged in what the former described as "two alpha males in a pub" going toe-to-toe, Lodge told News Corp that there was "nothing alpha" about his involvement.

“It was one of many things that led me to call time at the Warriors,” Lodge said of the verbal stoush in December of last year.

“I really can’t control what is said by others as it happened in front of people at a club team function.

“There was no argument.

“I said nothing back. I left the venue and ended up driving home.

“There was nothing ‘alpha’ about me there that night. I’ve learnt over time that gets you nowhere."

Professing a change in attitude, Lodge stressed that he was willing to turn a new leaf with Robinson in the days after, however, his olive branch extension was never taken up.

“I offered to meet the next day when Mark was sober for a man-to-man conversation. It’s how I would rather it was settled but he never got around to sitting down with me," Lodge added.

“I have no interest in disclosing the exact comments or details.

“Despite what some may think I have morals and values and I don’t get any joy whatsoever in making someone else’s life tough."

Though recent reports also suggest that the Australian was subjected to racially-based comments from Robinson, the now clubless forward was quick to ease off these claims, stating that he still held respect for the Auckland-based businessman.

“I can’t control what’s being said, but I will say I don’t think Mark Robinson is a racist man and I don’t want him called that or to be labelled racist. I just don’t,” Lodge said.

“What’s happened has happened. It is what it is. I’m over it.

“But I don’t want Mark being called racist. I always observe people and he’s definitely an inclusive man who I believe would give an opportunity to anyone who works hard for it. I have not seen him show any racism at all."

Further proving an ability to turn his cheek, Lodge claimed that the idea of Robinson's offspring suffering from early reports did not sit well with him either.

“I was going to just stay quiet but I thought I should speak up for him," he continued.

"He has a nice family himself and an awesome little son and the thought of him having to go to school when someone has read racism stuff about his dad upset me.

“It’s never nice for people reading about their family. It’s not fair and it’s a feeling I know."

While Robinson's choice to keep the franchise afloat financially was one that Lodge was willing to commend, the St Patrick's Blacktown junior stressed that had the powerbroker not put his foot in his mouth, he would have likely remained on under Brown.

And irrespective of suggestions that Lodge had long held a desire to remain on Australian shores instead of making the trek across the ditch later this season, the former Tiger claimed this too was untrue.

“I was very close to signing a four-year deal the Warriors offered me in the pre-season despite my family (former recruitment chief and Lodge’s father-in-law Peter O’Sullivan and his brother-in-law, halfback Sean O’Sullivan) leaving the club just months before.

“I was invested in the group of boys. And I was keen to go to New Zealand. I really enjoyed my time with the lads.”

The Warriors will finally make their return back across the Tasman ahead of their Round 16 date with Wests at Mount Smart.

And with Lodge reportedly set to begin lodging on Sydney's northern beaches, should the front-rower link up with Manly to end the year, a Round 14 reunion could well be on the cards.