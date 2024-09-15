Currently uncontracted for next season, Manly Sea Eagles front-rower Matthew Lodge is reportedly being shopped around to several teams as he looks to continue his rugby league career.

Lodge, who recently returned from a bicep injury, remains without a contract for next season, and there has yet to be any indication that he will remain at the Northern Beaches with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Coming off a ruptured ACL injury in his right knee, Lodge was promoted to the Top 30 roster earlier this season after signing with the Sea Eagles from the Sydney Roosters on a train-and-trial contract that earned him around $1000 per week.

Linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights at the beginning of the month before those rumours were shut down, Lodge has been shopped around to several clubs in the Super League competition, per Rugby League Live.

No club has yet to confirm an interest in his services for next season.

An NRL journeyman with stints at the Sea Eagles, Rooster, Wests Tigers, Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors, Lodge has made 120 appearances in the competition with his most recent being against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

"Best-case scenario someone believes in me and does a couple-of-year deal," he told AAP recently in regards to his future.

"But it's probably hard here, because since I got to Manly it's been an unlucky run.

"It's up in the air (where I end up) because I am not signed and the club (Manly) was talking about trying to make some room. I love it here. (But) at the end of the day people have got to understand I have four kids and have to pay the bills.

"I had a team in juniors and I played there my whole life. But this is different, it puts food on the table for the family and we put our bodies through a lot."