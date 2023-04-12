Rugby League legend Darren Lockyer has warned that the North Queensland Cowboys should be approaching "panic stations" after winning just two of their six games to start the season.

It's seen last year's preliminary finalists slump to 15th place on the ladder, and without the bye until round 15, Lockyer noted on Wide World of Sports QLDER that they need to remember their winning ways sooner rather than later.

"It probably is getting to panic stations," Lockyer conceded on Wide World of Sports' QLDER.

"At the start of the year, I think there was a little bit of complacency, a bit of a hangover from last year and the World Cup. Now I think they've lost a bit of their confidence because they haven't been winning footy games and they've forgotten the winning habits that you need to win games.

"They're going to have to start turning it around soon."

Fellow Queensland great Wally Lewis quickly agreed with Lockyer's criticism noting that the loss to the injury-ravaged Dolphins last week was a step in the wrong direction.

"It isn't good for them," Lewis said.

"I do think they are capable of regathering that form and some self-belief, but unless they do it fairly swiftly, it's going to be a tough year for them.

"There are a number of issues that they need to address and (they need to) sit down and be as honest as the day is long about some of the issues with the club.

"They've got the same coach, they're sticking to the same pattern of play, and that'll draw some criticism."

The Cowboy's draw remains challenging on paper, as it does for any team down in 15th place, but the matches against the Cronulla Sharks and Sydney Roosters within the next four weeks look particularly challenging for the struggling side.

The Cowboys take on the New Zealand Warriors in the 3 PM game this Saturday, and it looks like it will be another tough game for Todd Payten's side against the never say die, Warriors.