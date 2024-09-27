Brisbane Broncos Director and former skipper Darren Lockyer has all but confirmed which player will succeed Adam Reynolds in the No.7 jumper once he decides to hang up the boots on his playing career.

A premiership-winner with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Reynolds will enter the final season of his contract in 2025 and all reports indicate that it will likely be his last in the NRL.

His upcoming departure has seen the Broncos linked with a move for either Braydon Trindall (Cronulla Sharks) and Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters) over the past few months.

But, unlike other teams, the club doesn't have much money to spend with Reece Walsh ($1.25m a season), Payne Haas ($1.1m a season), Patrick Carrigan ($800K a season) and Ezra Mam ($750K a season) all on big-money long-term deals - they are set to be joined by either centre Kotoni Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo or both.

However, Lockyer dismissed these rumours, stating that they would find their next halfback from within the club rather than going to the open market.

U19s QLD Maroons representative Coby Black is the likely candidate after recently inking a two-year contract extension, while Jock Madden is also signed until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

"You've always got to have one eye on that spine, because they're so important. We talk about consistency, if you've got continuity in your spine you'll get consistency in your performances," Lockyer said on QLDER.

"Reece, done, Ezra (extended), and Adam's (Reynolds) got another year, so there becomes a bit of focus on who will be the 7 after Adam and who will be the 9 after Billy (Walters).

"And I think given the enormity of Reece's deal and Ezra and Payne, you know, it's not...you're limited to how much money you've got out there for your 7 and 9 now.

"We'll just have to see who's out there and who we can develop."

"A young 7 coming through who's not going to demand the big money straight away is probably where it's heading but as we know, the No.7 is so important and we've got to keep one eye on who's earmarked to go there beyond Adam Reynolds and who's there (at hooker) to go beyond Billy Walters."