Adam Reynolds' future successor at the Brisbane Broncos, Coby Black has confirmed his future for the next two seasons after signing a new contract.

Highly regarded in rugby league circles, Coby Black has been touted as the next halfback of the Brisbane Broncos once Adam Reynolds decides to hang up the boots.

An U19s QLD representative, Black was discovered by the Broncos at the age of 12 and has had multiple advisors who have helped him develop and become a better player, including Issac Luke, Darren Nicholls, Nathan Cleary and Sean O'Sullivan.

While he has yet to make his NRL first-grade debut, the halfback has been competing in the QLD Cup for the Souths Logan Magpies and found himself in the headlines earlier this year when he scored 46 points in a single match in the Mal Meninga Cup.

Initially contracted on a development contract until the end of this season, Coby Black will remain at the Brisbane Broncos until the end of the 2026 NRL season, inking a new two-year contract with the club.

Zero Tackle is currently awaiting comment on whether the new contract will see him join the club's Top 30 roster. This publication will provide an update when this is confirmed.

Despite inking a new deal, Black remains on the sidelines at the moment, having sustained a broken thumb and undergoing surgery.

Broncos 2025 Player Movements

Best 17 and full squad

1. Reece Walsh

2. Jesse Arthars

3. Selwyn Cobbo

4. Kotoni Staggs

5. Deine Mariner

6. Ezra Mam

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Payne Haas

9. Billy Walters

10. Corey Jensen

11. Brendan Piakura

12. Jordan Riki

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Blake Mozer

15. Xavier Willison

16. Kobe Hetherington

17. Benjamin Te Kura

Rest of squad

18. Jack Gosiewski

19. Jaiyden Hunt

20. Israel Leota

21. Jock Madden

22. Tyson Smoothy

23. Cory Paix

24. Fletcher Baker

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 5

2025 development list

1. Va'a Semu