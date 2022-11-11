Following confirmation that the South Sydney Rabbitohs have extended the contract of his older brother Shaq, the mercurial Latrell Mitchell has divulged that he'd be happy to be a Rabbitoh for life and play alongside his sibling for the remainder of his career.

The declaration will come as welcome news to Bunnies fans, who are still awaiting a positive outcome as the club tries to retain the services of Mitchell, Cody Walker and Damien Cook.

“100 per cent, lock me up for life,” Mitchell told Channel 9 when asked if he'd like to play with his brother until his retirement.

“Definitely… I am keen to talk when I get back (from the World Cup).

“It's hard to put into words (what South Sydney means). I first started off at the Roosters and it meant a lot to me, but to come somewhere that has been so welcoming, and every day if I ever needed something they are there.”

Mitchell says the club has regularly demonstrated that they're happy to support their players, referencing an incident that saw he and Josh Addo-Carr fined for breaking COVID protocols as a perfect example.

Though the players received a flurry of backlash from the public and the media, Mitchell admired the club for standing by him.

“I don't want to bring it back up, but the COVID thing, with what happened with me and Foxx a couple of years back, Souths were a massive support,” Mitchell continued.

“That's when I knew that I was at home.”

But as well as supporting him during difficult times, Mitchell says the club has also played an important role in his growth as an individual.

“I've grown up a lot. I feel like I've matured and I hope people will see that.”