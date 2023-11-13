NRL legend Scott Sattler has urged the Gold Coast Titans to "draw a line in the sand" over the future of star second-rower David Fifita.

Fifita, who is coming off a career-best season, has questions over his future for the third time in just over 12 months, having originally re-signed with the Titans on a long-term deal late in 2022, only for his contract to be called into question following the sacking of Justin Holbrook.

The Titans ended up securing a double coup at the contract table by re-signing Fifita and club captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who has the same Holbrook clause in his contract.

While Fa'asuamaleaui is now locked in at the club for the next decade, Fifita's four-year deal has once again been called into question following a report that he has a clause in his deal which will allow him to assess things if he isn't enjoying life under new coach Des Hasler after the first 12 months of his tenure at the club.

Sattler, speaking on 9 News, suggested other clubs will start making inquiries early in the season if Fifita starts 2024 in the same form he played 2023 in, with the season just gone seeing him regaining his place in the Queensland State of Origin side.

"I reckon (after) the first nine or 10 rounds ... as devastating as what we think he will be, well then clubs will start enquiring with his manager, that's just the way it works," Sattler told 9 News Queensland.

But Sattler said the ongoing chat around his future must cease, with the Titans needing to draw a line in the sand.

"The club have to be strong, draw a line in the sand and say this is what we stand for, you either want to get on board or you don't," he said.

"You can't be one foot in, one foot out."

The claim from Sattler makes significant sense given the Titans have spent much of the last 12 months with questions over Fifita's future.

His original deal had been signed with a pay cut following a poor 2022 season, but it's believed he is back on almost seven figures on his new contract that is currently set to run until the end of 2026.

The Titans open their 2024 season and life under Hasler against the St George Illawarra Dragons.