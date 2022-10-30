The uncertainty over the future of premiership-winning back-rower Liam Martin has reportedly been put to bed, with the highly-rated star extending his stay at the foot of the mountains by a further year, per SEN's Michelle Bishop.

Martin is already tied to the club until the end of 2023, and there has been significant speculation over his playing future as November 1 approaches.

His situation was being closely monitored by a number of clubs, including Cronulla and the Canterbury Bulldogs, who are now coached by highly-rated and beloved former Panthers assistant Cameron Ciraldo.

At the start of October it was reported that Martin and the Panthers were close to finalising an extension in the vicinity of three years – a much longer deal than has been reported this week.

At the time of the initial reports, Martin's manager claimed that the pressure was on Penrith to deliver a ‘suitable' deal or risk losing him to a rival, claiming it would be ‘unwise' to leave him available come November.

“Liam certainly backed up what we consider his value with his grand final performance, culminating with selection in the Australian national squad,” Martin's manager Allan Gainey told Code Sports after the Grand Final.

“I can't understand why they can't get it done.

“They want him to stay and his first preference would be to stay – he'd like to be a career player at Penrith.

“But what we have put to (the Panthers) is definitely not unrealistic. It's far from unrealistic. He has more than consolidated and proven his value.”

Martin is currently with the Kangaroos in England, making his Test debut in the huge win over Scotland.