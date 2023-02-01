Following a season that saw him not just become a regular starter in the NRL, but a consistent representative forward, Liam Martin has been handed a one-year contract from the reigning premiers.

Debuting for Penrith back in 2019, Martin has played 86 NRL games for the Panthers over the last four seasons, transitioning into one of the competition's best aggressors as he slotted into the vacant right edge slot in 2022.

The Temora junior started all three games for New South Wales and five out of six of the Kangaroos' World Cup campaign, and has now waved off rival clubs to remain put at the foot of the mountains.

Having joined the club's junior system in 2015, the 25 year-old Martin is eager to continue his career at Penrith as he chases a third consecutive premiership.

“It means the world to me to re-sign with the Panthers. This club gave me my first opportunity when I was 17 and it's become a second home for me,” Martin said following the announcement.

“I'm really happy to be staying here and I'm really excited for the future at the club and what we can build on following what we've already accomplished.”

It's believed both the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra were eager on securing Martin's services from 2024 and beyond.

The Panthers' CEO Matt Cameron is excited to see the forward retained beyond this season.

“Liam embodies the qualities we value at our club seen through his determination, courage and a relentless drive to succeed,” Cameron said.

“Liam has come through our junior development system and has progressed to the highest level of playing for his state and country.

“We look forward to continuing discussions with Liam's management about future seasons now that the salary cap position has been ratified by the NRL as part of the ongoing CBA negotiations.

“We are thrilled to see him commit to the club and look forward to his growth as he continues his rugby league journey in Panthers colours.”

It's a massive moment for Penrith having already re-signed Brian To'o this off-season, however the premiers have lost Stephen Crichton to Canterbury for 2024, and reportedly Spencer Leniu as well.