The NRL's match review committee have elected to send Spencer Leniu straight to the judiciary over his alleged racial slur during the Sydney Roosters' win over the Brisbane Broncos in Las Vegas.

Spencer Leniu was placed on report for the alleged racial comment during the second half of the clash.

Ezra Mam made the complaint to referee Adam Gee, who revealed he didn't hear anything but placed the incident on report to be dealt with by the Match Review Committee.

That has now been sent to the judiciary, with Leniu to front the panel, although it's unclear when that will take place at this stage.

It has been alleged by media publications that the comment was "monkey". The referral to the judiciary means the panel have the ability to suspend Leniu for as long as they see fit if he is found guilty under a contrary conduct charge.

The fallout from the incident has been dramatic, with the two teams reportedly having players involved in a late night incident at the hotel they are staying at, while one Rooster, according to News Corp has apologised to Mam.

Other players have also become involved, with both Cody Walker and Brisbane teammate Kotoni Staggs taking aim at Leniu's response to Triple M Radio when quizzed about the alleged incident of "It's all fun and games on the field" through their social media accounts.

The ARLC have already vowed to stamp out any form of racism in the game following the incident.

Broncos' fullback Reece Walsh meanwhile sparked controversy after he appeared to shoulder charge Daniel Tupou in preventing a try just minutes into the second half of the same game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star fullback, who spent a chunk of time on the sideline late in the 2023 comment for referee dissent but returned to help Brisbane into the grand final, had raced across in cover defence but made no attempt to wrap his arms around the Roosters' winger in the tackle.

Tupou failed to score and ended up being knocked over the sideline by the force of the collision.

The match review committee have hit Walsh with a Grade 1 shoulder charge offence for the tackle, with it leaving him able to accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or two matches suspended if he fights and loses.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Sydney forward Jai Arrow was also charged with a Grade 1 crusher tackle and Manly Sea Eagles forward Nathan Brown a Grade 1 careless high tackle out of the first game in Las Vegas.

The pair face $1000 fines with an early guilty plea despite the fact no players were placed on report during Manly's win over South Sydney.