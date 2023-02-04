While most kids in their early 20s would be stressing for their life in a court room, Tristan Sailor was simply taking it all in.

The fullback faced court over two charges of aggravated sexual assault, with a guilty verdict sending Sailor to prison for up to two decades.

Yet, amidst the chaos, Sailor simply took in his surroundings, and found a new purpose amongst it all.

The case snowballed rapidly, going from a few days to a few weeks, until a month had surpassed, however after weeks of evidence, testimonies and reliving the past, a ten-person jury acquitted Sailor on both charges in just a couple of hours.

While his name was cleared and his rugby league career revived after a few short syllables, Sailor had other matters on his mind - the legal system, and its role in his future.

“I'd always had an interest in doing law,” Sailor told The Daily Telegraph.

“Then going through it … I saw how the process works and it piqued my interest. I was really invested in studying it, but after the verdict I had to think about whether I wanted to continue or do something else.

“It's something that's stayed with me from that. It's something I could see myself doing afterwards. I like the way you can help people and advocate for them.

“I saw my barrister, the high-value morals and ethics he had, and how intelligent he was. I could see myself doing that.”

Sailor's move to the Brisbane Broncos on a train-and-trial deal is set to be rewarded with a Top 30 contract, and will be out to impress after being named as the Broncos' starting fullback in tonight's trial against Wynnum Manly.

Following his father's footsteps was never Tristan's goal, however playing from the Dragons and now Brisbane, it's a special moment in Sailor's career.

“I've loved the Broncos since I was a kid,” Sailor said.

“Dad won a few grand finals here and there are photos of me as a little kid with him after they won a grand final.

“It's always been in my blood. I've always been very fond of the Broncos. It's been awesome to come in here.

“The strength record board is up in the gym and dad has still got one of the records. I think it's the squat record because of his big bum.

“There's a feeling of belonging here.”

Despite losing two seasons of his young career to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, and spending more time in court than on a footy field, Sailor is looking at the cup half-full.

“I look at it in a way now that I'm here in Brisbane, have a new opportunity and have met so many nice friends. I've got two uni degrees under my belt and am doing a post-grad law degree.

“It was tough at times, but generally over the time I got to enjoy and experience a lot more things as well as regain my appreciation for the game as well.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. I look at where I am now and I'm happy.”