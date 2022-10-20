The 2022 Super League runners-up, Leeds Rhinos, have signed versatile back Derrell Olpherts as they try to dethrone St Helens and go one better in 2023.

After coming through the ranks of the lower leagues of English rugby league, Olpherts has begun to make a name for himself in the past couple of years for the Castleford Tigers. In three years for the club he has helped lead them to seventh place in the Super League and make the final and quarter-finals in the Challenge Cup.

The 2022 Super League runners-up have found a great replacement in Olpherts as they try to replace club legend Tom Briscoe. After nine years with the side, Briscoe has decided to call time on his career at Headingley Stadium.

Signing a two-year contract with the Leeds Rhinos, his versatility in the backs has made him a hot commodity. Mainly playing on the wing he has no trouble adjusting to the centres or the fullback position.

"We are pleased to confirm Derrell's signing. He is a talented player who can play anywhere in the backline,” his new coach Rohan Smith said

"He showed last season in particular that he is an outstanding try scorer as well and I look forward to seeing him as part of our existing backline."

Last season, he was able to score 18 tries, ranking him the 7th leading try scorer in the Super League. Along with his try scoring ability, Olpherts was dominant in attack for the Castleford Tigers. He made 131 tackle busts, had 3,201 total run metres and one try assist. His total run metres earnt him the third spot in the league.

"I didn't really play winger until I came into Super League, and I played my rugby before then as a centre or full-back," Olpherts said.

"The back line are all exciting players. It is good to be an addition to that and be around those players, challenging myself to be as good as I can be and working with my new team mates. he continued.

"The squad did fantastic last year and to get to a Grand Final just shows how much effort and skill there is around the place. Hopefully I can add to the squad and help us go one step further."

With next year's Grand Final on his mind, he will be looking to make an immediate impact when the season begins, although, Olpherts may have a hard time getting into the starting team. He will have to contend with former New Zealand and Tonga international David Fusitu'a and Ash Handley for the starting winger spot.