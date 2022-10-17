Lebanon coach Michael Chieka has advised that the national team will wait to receive audio from World Cup officials before deciding their approach to the matter of Adam Doeihi's sending-off against New Zealand.

Doueihi was sent from the field not long after Joey Manu had helped New Zealand to two quick-fire tries in the second half to essentially put the contest beyond the Cedars' despite their spirited showing.

There was a host of confusion regarding the incident at the time, with commentary and spectators alike initially believing that the referee had issued the directive to Lebanon trainer Robbie Farah.

There was then confusion about whether Doueihi had been sent to the sin-bin, before it was finally confirmed that the half had been dismissed for ‘profanity and abuse' towards the referee.

Until that point Doueihi had performed well in the contest, including kicking the impressive 40-20 that put Lebanon in the perfect position to score their second try at the start of the second half.

Though New Zealand had built a significant lead by that point, there was a sense that the send-off had ruined what was proving to be an engaging contest, with the final 20 minutes descending into a constant display of errors and penalties.

“The World Cup hasn't given us any footage, we have asked for it,” Chieka said after the game, per Yahoo Sport.

“We're all a bit in the dark. It's a shame we can't make that (appeal) decision now because they're unable to find that footage with the audio on it.”

If charged, it is expected that Doueihi will challenge any possible suspension.