Despite eight games across three days in the country’s premier Rugby League stadium, ALL the talk coming out of Magic Weekend was about referees, sin-bins and send-offs.

Unfortunately this was always inevitable following the NRL’s decision to announce a high-contact crack down on the day of the opening game in Round 10.

It didn’t take long for the more strictly policed rules to have an affect on the games thought, with Zero Tackle’s journalist Dan Nichols speaking on Rugby League Outlaws pointing out the obvious flaws.

“They (the fans) were talking about knee-jerk reactions and I think we saw that on the first night with eight sin-bins across two games,” Nichols said.

“Some of the calls were just … nitpicking. So bad” added Outlaws co-host Terry Mortimer. “There needs to be a common sense bunker”

One of the bigger spectacles of the Rugby League calendar: – 6 / 8 games 13+ margin

– 20+ point average winning margin

– 14 sin bins

– 3 send offs#MagicRound #NRL pic.twitter.com/pBpLWDTeuZ — Nathan (@SeaEagleSpur) May 16, 2021

Where as some of the decisions – such as the sending off of Josh Papalii – were lauded, there were the expected decisions that were seen as overreactions.

The choice to send Lachlan Burr to the sin-bin after James Tedesco fell into his chest was the one that caught most fans eyes. The decision to penalise Chad Townsend for a phantom “crusher” also raised eyebrows after costing the Sharks momentum and possibly victory against the Bunnies.

“There was probably two or three too many sin-bins, but it will settle down” Nichols added.

Truly a magical weekend, watching player after player Houdini themselves into the sin bin.

Overall there were 14 sin bins and three send offs. In weeks gone past it’s highly likely we see three-four sin-bins with only Fuimaono sent from the field.

Ultimately the first week of any supposed “crack down” will see a raft of decisions draw attention. It will settle down, however the initial feeling is this seems as though despite the very best of intentions, it’s an overreaction with little-to-no common sense being applied.

Watch the in depth discuss in the Zero Tackle talking point via Rugby League Outlaws below.