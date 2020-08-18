250-game Tigers veteran Chris Lawrence has announced his retirement from the game after 15 seasons in the league.

Lawrence, a life member of the Wests Tigers, is set to hang up his boots at the end of the 2020 season at the age of 31-years-old, per weststigers.com.au.

A New South Wales and Prime Minister XIII representative, Lawrence’s decorated career ends with the club he started with.

Lawrence had also represented Australia in the 2010 Four Nations completion, scoring in his debut match against New Zealand.

Lawrence debuted for the Tigers in 2006 and has since become one of only three players to play over 250 games for the club and is tied with Benji Marshall as the club’s all-time top try scorer.

Appointed as a life member of the club in 2017, Lawrence has proven to be a shining role model at the club.

Speaking on the celebration of Lawrence’s career, Tigers Chair Lee Hagipantelis lauded the values and loyalty Lawrence brought to the club.

“On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I’d like to congratulate Chris on what has been a superb and terrific rugby league career,” Hagipantelis said.

“Chris has shown remarkable resilience to achieve all that he has in our game, and he will undoubtedly go down as one of the finest men ever to play for Wests Tigers.

“Chris has embodied and displayed the core values of Wests Tigers in all that he does, and his loyalty to the club will be a lasting inspiration for many years to come.”

Wests CEO Justin Pascoe said that a player like Lawrence is a once-in-a-generation find.

“Chris is a truly remarkable player in the history of Wests Tigers and I have felt privileged to watch him play his career at this club,” Pascoe said.

“He has always carried himself with the utmost professionalism and class on and off the field, and is a true model for every single person in the game of rugby league.

“Chris has played an exceptional role in setting the standards for what we want Wests Tigers to be known for as a club, and I cannot thank him and his family enough for his contribution.”

Tigers coach Michael Maguire acknowledged the physical presence Lawrence brought to the field.

“There’s a lot that I admire about Chris, from his toughness to his character on and off the field,” Maguire said. “In doing so, Chris has set the standard for what local juniors of Wests Tigers should aspire to be.

“To have played the entirety of his 15-year career with Wests Tigers, Chris has shown tremendous determination and drive in all that he does, and I am sure the future generations of this great club will always look up to that.”