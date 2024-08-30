South Sydney Rabbitohs star fullback Latrell Mitchell is no guarantee of being available for Round 1 next season, but medical records may be requested to confirm when he will serve his suspension.

Mitchell was recently slapped with a breach notice by the NRL after he appeared in a photograph with a white substance.

There was no indication the substance was of an illicit nature, however, the NRL alleged Mitchell brought the game into disrepute by being in the photograph that was leaked online.

This week, it was confirmed that the penalty for Mitchell would be a one-game suspension, as well as a $20,000 fine. His club have fined him a further $100,000, with $80,000 of it suspended.

The one-game suspension however had the added caveat that it would only be served once Mitchell is passed fit, given the star fullback who played Game 2 of this year's State of Origin series is currently out with a foot injury.

It has been speculated that Mitchell could return in Round 27, but it was also previously mentioned he was likely finished for the year with the foot injury.

The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that the NRL will request medical records from South Sydney to determine whether Mitchell is able to play - and therefore serve his suspension - in Round 27. If he is unfit, his suspension will carry over to the first round of the 2025 NRL season, and the first game of Wayne Bennett's second stint at the club.

Mitchell was able to go through light duties at training this weekend, and interim coach Ben Hornby said Mitchell has a process to go through.

“He's pretty good,” Hornby said.

“He's still got a bit of a process to go through. He's just trying to tick the boxes. There is an outside chance he could play next week if we need him.

“He needs to show he's in good enough condition to play a game. That's the main thing. [We] need to get him out there and see how he looks.”