Star fullback Latrell Mitchell is reportedly weighing up his immediate future in the State of Origin arena as the Rabbitohs remain at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Following the Rabbitohs' 54-20 defeat to the Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans earning their first victory on the weekend, they currently sit dead last on the ladder with a points differential of -136.

This could cause major implications for the 2024 State of Origin series due to the club's current struggles with form.

Yet to return from suspension, Mitchell will be unavailable this week against the reigning premier and will return next round, 16 days from when new NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire will select his Origin team.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that sources close to the situation have told the publication that Mitchell is considering making himself unavailable for the opening game of this year's Origin series.

A star in the Origin arena since 2018, he has surprisingly only managed seven games for NSW and hasn't played since 2021 due to multiple injury concerns.

Now, he is considering making the same move that Kalyn Ponga did last year, ruling himself unavailable for selection to focus on club football.

The Newcastle Knights were in a similar position last year - winning two of their first nine games - before making the finals series after emerging victorious in ten straight games.

“Everyone knows the capabilities of Latrell, but it's about making sure he is in the right headspace,” NSW Coach Michael Maguire said previously.

“At the moment, one thing I know is that in big games, you need your focus right about where you are going.

“Souths are going through a tough period, but Latrell has a chance to bunker down and really help the NSW team.

"He has another couple of months where he can put himself into that shape, but Origin games are up there with the biggest games of your life.”

Even if he decides to make himself available, there is no certainty he will be chosen to represent the NSW Blues. Maguire will have a difficult choice to make with a plethora of star centres aiming for the two spots in the team.

The players in contention include Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Izack Tago, Kotoni Staggs, Bradman Best, Stephen Crichton, and Matt Burton.