Superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell is set to receive scans on his knee after injuring it during the Rabbitohs' 27-18 win over the Sharks.

Mitchell played a key role throughout the contest, throwing the final pass for Campbell Graham's second try and making a line break to match his 127 running metres, however the 25-year-old didn't emerge unscathed.

Latrell went down with a knee issue late in the first-half, with club doctors standing alongside him for a matter of minutes as they tested out his knee's mobility.

He played the entire second stanza, laying defenders in his wake on one run, however never looked like he'd managed to shake the niggle, with fears the custodian could be sidelined for the coming weeks.

Head coach Jason Demetriou confirmed the injury following the full-time siren.

"He's got a bit of an issue with his PCL, but we'll get it checked," Demetriou said in his post-game press conference.

"I thought he played outstanding in the second half."

It's possible to play with a PCL issue depending on its severity, with Greg Inglis suffering a similar injury during Origin in 2014. The former Rabbitoh was plagued by the injury even when he did return to the field, and hampered him for some time.

Mal Meninga knows it's something South Sydney must take a cautious approach towards.

"Obviously he's going to be high maintenance," Meninga said on the Fox Sports coverage.

"Through the year he's going to have to look after it.

"He's a big fella. He runs quite quick and he can step so he needs those ligaments intact.

"So a lot of work with recovery and prevention - and maybe less training to play."

The fullback will have scans on his knee within the next few days, and determine whether or not Latrell will be lacing the boots to face the reigning premiers at BlueBet Stadium on Thursday night.

Blake Taaffe is expected to don the No. 1 jersey if Latrell does miss the contest.