South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has suffered a reported shoulder whilst being arrested alongside Jack Wighton in Canberra.

The Kangaroos duo were celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday in Canberra before a late-night scuffle between the pair ended with the two NRL stars in handcuffs.

While their reputations will be damaged, Latrell Mitchell left the station with more than a bruised ego - carrying a shoulder injury caused by his arrest.

According to The Daily Telegraph, captured footage shows four police officers slamming Mitchell to the ground as the fullback screamed 'my shoulders!' at the top of his lungs.

The publication also reported that the 25 year-old had to seek out medical attention for the injury on Sunday night, and will now require a fitness test to be passed to play for the Indigenous All Stars on Sunday.

Wighton, who is also named for the Indigenous All Stars, came through the night unscathed.

No Limits boxing promoter Matt Rose said there wasn't much in the incident for the NRL to investigate.

“They are always having a wrestle,” Rose told The Daily Telegraph.

“They both think they are stronger than each other and are mucking around all the time. It was a bit of fun that went wrong after a few drinks.”

It's been reported that the pair left custody at 10am Sunday and both returned to Wighton's house to cook breakfast, with no bad blood shared between the two.

Both are expected are to play for the Indigenous All Stars this Saturday in Rotorua, provided Mitchell is proved fit before the clash.