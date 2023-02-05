Star Souths recruit Latrell Mitchell (Source: News Corp Australia)

South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has suffered a reported shoulder whilst being arrested alongside Jack Wighton in Canberra.

The Kangaroos duo were celebrating Wighton's 30th birthday in Canberra before a late-night scuffle between the pair ended with the two NRL stars in handcuffs.

While their reputations will be damaged, Latrell Mitchell left the station with more than a bruised ego - carrying a shoulder injury caused by his arrest.

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Latrell Mitchell of Australia goes over to score their sides fifth try during Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool B match between Australia and Italy at Totally Wicked Stadium on October 29, 2022 in St Helens, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

According to The Daily Telegraph, captured footage shows four police officers slamming Mitchell to the ground as the fullback screamed 'my shoulders!' at the top of his lungs.

The publication also reported that the 25 year-old had to seek out medical attention for the injury on Sunday night, and will now require a fitness test to be passed to play for the Indigenous All Stars on Sunday.

Wighton, who is also named for the Indigenous All Stars, came through the night unscathed.

No Limits boxing promoter Matt Rose said there wasn't much in the incident for the NRL to investigate.

“They are always having a wrestle,” Rose told The Daily Telegraph.

“They both think they are stronger than each other and are mucking around all the time. It was a bit of fun that went wrong after a few drinks.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Jack Wighton of the Blues runs with the ball during game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

It's been reported that the pair left custody at 10am Sunday and both returned to Wighton's house to cook breakfast, with no bad blood shared between the two.

Both are expected are to play for the Indigenous All Stars this Saturday in Rotorua, provided Mitchell is proved fit before the clash.