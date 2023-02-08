After his scuffle with close mate Jack Wighton, South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell believes the incident wouldn't have been so closely followed if it didn't involve the two high-profile footballers.

The pair have been the talk of the NRL world since the incident occurred outside a Canberra nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in the duo being arrested and spending time behind bars.

Further trouble began when Mitchell resisted the efforts of police officers resulting in him being pinned to the ground and injuring his shoulder. Mitchell provided an update on his injury and his feelings about the incident while being sure not to make any comment on the matter itself, which is before the courts.

“I don't want to talk too much about it,” Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald about his shoulder.

“The doc's pretty much cleared me but there's definitely a few things still going on with it. It's an underlying issue but the focus now is on getting myself right for the weekend.

“It was just me and Jackie boy being cousins, friendly and doing what we do, just having fun.

“Would you hear about it if it wasn't Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell?”

Both players were referred to the NRL integrity unit after their arrests. At this stage, no punishment has been given to the NSW Blues stars, as the unit is waiting for the legal decision to be handed out once they face court on February 22.

Wighton also commented publicly that he regrets letting down the Canberra Raiders again after his last drunken incident in 2018.

“I've worked for the last five years to repay them for my last muck-up. I've got a young family and it's never good when I put them through that sort of stuff, and it's something I have to live with" Wighton said.

“It's just putting yourself in vulnerable positions. If I wasn't out on the town, then it doesn't happen. I've got to be smarter, I'm older than Latrell, I should've taken responsibility earlier and not let us go to town.

"It was one of those things, it was my 30th and we got carried away and we're in this position now.”

Both stars will appear in the Indigenous All-Stars team set to take on their Maori counterparts on Saturday in New Zealand.