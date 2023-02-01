Latrell Mitchell is one of the most polarising figures in the NRL, and despite being just 25, the Rabbitoh may have signed his last NRL contract.

Re-signing with South Sydney along with the rest of the club's spine during the off-season, Mitchell received the longest deal out of the four players, tying himself to Redfern until the end of 2027.

It'll be his eighth year with the Rabbitohs, doubling the four seasons he spent in first-grade with the Roosters, but it appears that may be the swan song for Mitchell as he already looks towards his post-playing career.

The No.1 spends the majority of his free time in Taree on his property alongside his family, the hushed paddock life a far cry from the busy Sydney lifestyle and flashing cameras Mitchell is surrounded by.

While his love for the serene property and the lifestyle it brings is immense, so is Mitchell's love for rugby league, the big motivator in his Fox Sports media deal.

“I think it is another career path that can potentially open up with what I love to do,” Mitchell told Fox Sports.

“I love being around rugby league and talking about it and I think it is a new piece of the puzzle that I can explore at the end of the day and see what happens.”

Now playing NRL alongside his brother Shaq, there isn't much Mitchell hasn't done in the competition, yet 'TrellMit' still has some goals he'd like to achieve before hanging up the boots.

“We will see how we go, obviously I want to get to 30 first,” Mitchell said.

“I wanted to get to my first game and then first 50 and first 100 and I have 150 coming up.

“Time changes and your mindset changes and I love the game that much that I could play it for the rest of my life, but we only have this short window to do it.

“If I can get to 30 and everything is sorted off-field then happy days, but until then I want to chase a bit more greatness and that feeling again of winning comps.

“When that time comes if I hang the boots up I do and if not so be it.”

Latrell will remain with South Sydney for at least the next five seasons, however the World Cup winner's focus will turn to next weekend's All-Stars clash in Rotorua.