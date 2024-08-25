Despite being one of rugby league's most dynamic talents, Latrell Mitchell is likely to be overlooked for selection in the upcoming Pacific Championships.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has hinted that his recent off-field scandal and his lack of game time due to injury could see him miss out on representing Australia in the highly anticipated clashes against Tonga and New Zealand.

Mitchell has been embroiled in controversy following a leaked photo scandal which will likely result in a one-match ban and a monetary fine.

The polarising South Sydney star has already been sidelined for over a month due to a serious foot injury, from which he has only recently begun to recover.

Despite his return to training and the possibility of being physically fit for the Tests, Meninga indicated that Mitchell's issues off the field and his absence from the game could heavily impact his selection chances.

“At this stage we're unsure where Latrell is. But I don't think he has probably played enough games and in a good headspace to be in contention,” Meninga remarked, a sign that Mitchell's place in the squad is far from secure.

The depth of talent available to the Kangaroos is another roadblock for Mitchell with Tom Trbojevic, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Kotoni Staggs and Bradman Best all likely ahead in the pecking order.

“Tommy Turbo showed again [on Thursday night] how great of a player he is, he can play anywhere,” Meninga added.

The selection process for the Kangaroos is expected to be heavily influenced by State of Origin performances and the upcoming finals, with Meninga making it clear that recent form will be a critical factor.

“We will look at what happened through the NRL season but certainly Origin will play a very important part,” he stated.

The Kangaroos are seeking to redeem themselves after a humiliating 30-0 defeat to the Kiwis in last year's final.

“We want to stay in that No.1 ranking, so every time you put that jersey on you give your best performance, and we didn't do that in our last performance so that was disappointing,” Meninga continued.

As the Kangaroos prepare for the Pacific Championships, the focus will be on assembling a squad capable of delivering redemption on the international stage.

For Latrell Mitchell, the combination of off-field issues and limited game time may well see him on the outside looking in as Australia aims to reclaim its dominance.