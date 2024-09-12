Week 1 of the NRL finals has arrived, featuring four thrilling matchups this weekend.

Let's revisit how these teams fared against each other during the regular season, with all four games this weekend only seeing one clash during the 27 rounds of footy.

Sydney Roosters vs Penrith Panthers

Kicking off with the Panthers and Roosters, two teams that have been dominant this season. The defending champion Panthers face a big challenge on Friday night as they take on a strong Roosters side in the final game at BlueBet Stadium before it's torn down and rebuilt.

Round 4: 22 Panthers - 16 Roosters

It was a tightly contested match with both teams showing dominance, but the Panthers managed to close it out.

Penrith came out strong, with Sunia Turuva scoring within the first 10 minutes, followed by a try from Dylan Edwards just 4 minutes later. The Roosters found it difficult to break through, only managing to score in the 39th minute when Sitili Tupouniua finally crossed the line.

The Panthers came out firing in the second half, scoring two tries within the first 20 minutes, while the Roosters managed to add two more in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Cronulla Sharks vs Melbourne Storm

Saturday's finals will feature a showdown between the top-ranked Storm and the fourth-placed Sharks.

The teams have met only once in 2024, with the Sharks claiming a 25-18 win in Round 10. They are one of just two teams to leave AAMI Park with a victory this season.

Round 10: 25 Sharks - 18 Storm

Round 10 saw a tight contest between the Sharks and Storm in the Victorian capital, with Cronulla ultimately securing the win.

The Storm struck first, with Eliesa Katoa scoring in the 17th minute, quickly answered by a try from Cronulla's Tuku Hau Tapuha. The Storm added another try, but the Sharks responded with a 36th-minute try, levelling the score at 12-12 by halftime.

Jesse Ramien's try 10 minutes into the second half gave the Sharks a strong start in the crucial period. The Storm fought hard to respond, with Tyran Wishart crossing the line 18 minutes later. However, it wasn't enough to put the Storm ahead, as Siosifa Talakai's 74th-minute try sealed the Sharks' victory.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

A finals first-ever match between the Cowboys and Knights which will be a tight attacking 80 minutes of footy.

In their only clash this season, the Cowboys edged out a 21-20 win in Round 2, thanks to a Chad Townsend field goal.

Round 2: 21 Cowboys - 20 Knights

In Round 2, an exciting finish saw the Cowboys clinch the win with a one-point field goal.

Adam Elliott started the scoring in the 18th minute, and both teams struggled to add to the tally until Elliott scored a second try just before halftime.

In the second half, the Cowboys came out strong with Kyle Feldt scoring 4 minutes in, followed by a try from Greg Marzhew for the Knights shortly after.

Kalyn Ponga then put the Knights ahead with a penalty goal. The Cowboys responded with a try from Tom Dearden and another from Jeremiah Nanai in the 76th minute. Ponga missed a two-point field goal attempt, allowing Chad Townsend to secure the win with a one-point field goal.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs and Sea Eagles face off again in a knockout semi-final, just two weeks after the Sea Eagles delivered one of their strongest performances of the season, defeating the Bulldogs 32-22.

Round 26: 34 Sea Eagles - 22 Bulldogs

In a high-scoring clash between the two teams, Reed Mahoney set the tone by scoring in the first minute before Manly even had possession. Jason Saab quickly equalised with a runaway try in the 8th minute. Manly continued to dominate, adding another try shortly after and a third from Lehi Hopoate in the 18th minute. The Bulldogs responded with a Josh Addo-Carr try in the 25th minute, but Manly quickly answered with a try from Karl Lawton.

In the second half, Manly extended their lead with two more tries in the first 20 minutes. The Bulldogs struggled to find the try line but kept battling, with Jacob Preston scoring in the 68th minute followed by another try from Mahoney right before the final buzzer. However, it wasn't enough to put the Bulldogs in front.