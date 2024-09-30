Brisbane Broncos legend Allan Langer is in shock following the recent departure of coach Kevin Walters.

The two have a close bond, working side by side to strengthen the Broncos performance each week.

Langer, a club veteran, was shocked by the news of Walters losing his position, raising questions about his own future with the club.

Currently on holiday, Langer has chosen not to make any public comments but has indicated he will use this time to reflect on his commitments to the Broncos.

While there is no confirmation regarding Langer's role as assistant coach, his departure would be a significant blow to the team, given his status as a four-time premiership captain who brings immense value to the club.

Michael Maguire is reportedly the leading candidate to take over as head coach, with indications that he is eager for a full-time NRL role.

While the loss of an assistant coach typically isn't seen as a major issue, Langer's unique character and connection to the club makes him a beloved figure among the players and coaching staff.

The Walters and Langer families share a long history, having grown up together in Ipswich.

Former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett attempted to recruit Langer to the Dolphins, but he chose to remain loyal to his close friend Walters.

“He is a great ally to have and is a real Broncos man, which makes it even more special,” Walters said to The Daily Telegragh.

Captain Adam Reynolds addressed the team's disappointing performance this year, emphasising that it should not be seen as a reflection of the coaches' efforts. He acknowledged the challenges the team faced and highlighted the need for collective improvement moving forward.

“Unfortunately, we weren't able to get to the heights that we reached the year before, but that's not Kevin's fault. That's also on us players,” Reynolds said.

“As a group we need to have a hard look at ourselves and be honest that we weren't good enough.”

“We have to take ownership, 100 per cent. We're out there playing the game, not the coach. If we're not getting results, that's got to be an onus on the players as well.

“I just feel for Kevvie because he put a lot of great, hard work into the club. I've never seen anyone care about the Broncos as much as Kev does. The passion that he shows is pretty special and something that I'll always try and live up to.”

Reynolds and his teammates shared a strong bond with Kevin Walters, making his departure a significant challenge for the team. However, Reynolds believes this could serve as a wake-up call for everyone to elevate their performance moving forward.